Kansas City, Kansas, mayoral candidate calls for increased economic development

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

When Tom Burroughs looks out at western Wyandotte County, he sees progress.

KCK mayoral candidate Tom Burroughs considers himself political veteran

“This is where, I think, Wyandotte County turned the corner,” Burroughs said. "I think there’s tremendous opportunity about ready to happen for this community, and it’s important to have a seasoned veteran as mayor to make sure that we benefit collectively as a community."

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Tom Burroughs, KCK mayoral candidate

Burroughs serves as the At-Large District 2 commissioner for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, and as Mayor Pro Tem in the absence of the mayor.

He served as a Democratic state representative in the Kansas State Legislature for over 20 years, a role that overlapped with his service as a commissioner for about five years.

“I have the same responsibilities as a commissioner,” Burroughs said. “I take pride in that because it’s knowledge and experience, and it is important that we continue to utilize that knowledge and experience, but I can’t do it alone.”

Burroughs acknowledges that the current commissioners aren’t always on the same page.

“With any collected body, finding a priority that everyone can agree to can be a challenge, especially with a large body of 10 commissioners,” he said.

As mayor, Burroughs says his criteria for collaboration are simple.

“As long as we can keep it respectful, I believe that we can get anything done collectively,” Burroughs said. “I am willing to work with anyone that has the initiative to put Wyandotte County first.”

Burroughs chose to speak with KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson in western Wyandotte County, an area filled with economic development projects, including the Kansas Speedway, Hollywood Casino, American Royal, the Legends Outlet Mall, and Children’s Mercy Park.

KSHB 41 Land in western KCK prior to STAR Bond development projects like the Kansas Speedway.

He credits STAR Bonds as a key tool for making this development possible.

“My colleagues in the legislature tapped me to carry the Kansas Motor Speedway STAR bonds bill on that House floor as a freshman,” Burroughs said. “I was honored and humbled to do so, and we succeeded in getting this piece of policy passed.”

Village West’s development is far from what Burroughs remembers growing up in KCK.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 KCK's Nebraska Furniture Mart on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

“If we wanted to do anything, even go to a movie theater, we had to go outside our community, so our dollars were exported,” Burroughs said.

He says relying on property taxes for revenue is what got the county into a bind similar to what it faces now.

“With the economic development progress that Wyandotte County's made, we must not lose that momentum,” Burroughs said. “Property tax is the number one issue.”

He’s proud that the UG commission voted not to exceed revenue neutral in response to community members pleading for lower property taxes last summer.

“I applaud the commission for listening to the public and their outcries to do something to help us, and we did,” Burroughs said. “I think there’s a lot of miscommunication as to revenue neutral. There were no budget cuts, there was just not new budget money.”

Burroughs says exceeding revenue neutral would have cost taxpayers an additional $15 million this year.

He stands by that vote, even after recent concerns about that decision leading to an impact in services, like infrastructure.

“We have major bridges down throughout our community,” Burroughs said. “Those need to be addressed. Those didn’t happen because of revenue neutral. They were down before revenue neutral.”

He said he and a group of people, including Mayor Tyrone Garner, visited Washington D.C. this year to speak with congressional leaders about funding for KCK bridges.

As for the revenue neutral conversation, he says it needs clarity.

“I think there’s a lot of miscommunication as to revenue neutral,” Burroughs said. “There were no budget cuts, there was just not new budget money. Our services were already of concern. But where were we going to continue to get the revenue to provide those services and needs? We needed to take a pause, and the prudent thing to do is review the budget process collectively as a body.”

He’s actually excited about the outcome that’s come from the vote, one that has to do with sales taxes.

“For the first time in modern times, for Kansas City, Kansas, Wyandotte County, our sales tax now exceeds property tax,” Burroughs said. “That is something our community so desperately needed. And that comes from economic development. Not just throwing hodgepodge economic development out, but being strategic.”

Part of that strategy means attracting “major league sports teams,” Burroughs said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 KCK mayoral candidate Tom Burroughs and KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson talk with Kansas Speedway in background on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

“We are on the site of a possible discussion with a major league sports franchise that could very well be in Wyandotte County,” Burroughs said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to say when have we ever had that conversation? That large economic development projects like that would consider Wyandotte County.”

He’s also looking ahead to the World Cup.

“They have an opportunity to visit our small businesses, the mom and pops that make up the backbone of Wyandotte County, and to share with them the cultural differences that are on display here,” he said.

As a member of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Board, he says transportation is a major issue that needs to be addressed ahead of the World Cup through projects like a recent housing and transportation proposal the board is considering near 69th Street and State Avenue.

As for development on Wyandotte County’s east side, which residents say is not getting invested in, Burroughs says the board is considering a similar transportation project near 18th Street.

“Economic development is a priority, no matter where it’s at,” Buroughs said. “On the Northeast end, we have a tremendous amount of land.”

Part of that land, the former Quindaro Power Station, is being considered as a new data center site.

Burroughs says he’s in favor of that development and any that bring attention to the city.

“We need to showcase our community,” Burroughs said. “We are a city of the first class.”

The five other candidates who have filed for the Mayor/CEO position are Christal Watson, Rose Mulvany Henry, Janice Witt, Gwendolyn S. Thomas, and Mark Gilstrap.

Henderson's first interview was with Rose Mulvany Henry, and her second was with Christal Watson.

All of the candidates will compete in the primary election on Aug. 5, and the top two will face off in the Nov. 4 general election.

Click here for information on registering to vote in Wyandotte County.