Kansas City, Kansas, organizations using new projects to expand housing and public transit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Discussions are paving the way for community initiatives aimed at addressing housing and public transit needs in Kansas City, Kansas.

Several community leaders met Wednesday to talk about a new collaboration between ARES CDL Institute, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Turning Point Consulting and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Dr. Fabiola Riobé, a vice president at Kansas City Kansas Community College, emphasized the importance of collaboration in creating meaningful change.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Dr. Fabiola Riobé, Vice President of Educational Innovation & Global Programming at KCKCC.

“It’s only when we come together are we actually going to have something that pushes the needle forward,” she said.

This initiative stakeholders met about, including Mayor Tyrone Garner and a representative from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, aims to provide Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training to clients of the Housing Authority.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Andrea Tapia, Executive Director of the Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority.

“Housing someone is not the end all,” said Andrea Tapia, executive director of the Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority. “They still need wraparound services. There are still issues like transportation, issues like finding a job, childcare. All of those things still need to happen.”

Transportation is a central theme in the second initiative: the development of Redbud Reserve, a 192-unit garden-style affordable apartment community to be built on 10.63 acres at 6909 State Avenue.

Marian Development Group leads the project under Redbud Reserve LLC.

The Kansas City Transportation Authority’s (KCATA) Economic Development and Real Estate Committee approved the proposal, meaning that it now needs two votes of approval from the organization's full board.

The first vote would take place on June 25 and the second vote on July 30.

“[The developer] helps build out transit infrastructure, and then we offer affordable housing to the region, and especially to our riders,” said Michael Riley, KCATA director of transit-oriented development and transit-oriented community.

The project, if approved, would be scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and end around the second quarter of 2027.

KCATA Rendering of proposed Redbud Reserve development.

It will also feature eight, three-story buildings, a clubhouse, playground and open spaces.

The vacant site is located within the RP-5 multifamily zoning district and has already received support from 8th District Commissioner Andrew Davis and KCKCC President Greg Mosier.

“This would be the first Transit-Oriented Community Development (TOCD) in Wyandotte County along the Bi-State Corridor supported by KCATA,” Riley said. “This would be pretty rare for KCK since it’s our first KCK facility.”

Riley says KCATA has approved eight TODC facilities in Kansas City, Missouri.

The development is expected to generate approximately $18 million in taxable construction purchases and long-term property tax revenue, while also increasing KCATA ridership.

Riley confirmed none of the cost comes from KCATA, which recently announced it was cutting the frequency of routes and service hours due to lack of funding.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Michael Riley, KCATA Director of Transit-Oriented Development and Transit-Oriented Community.

“All that money comes from the developer, so for the most part, the developer brings the capital to us, they’ll help buy our bonds,” Riley said. “Our bonds help facilitate TOD, transit-oriented outcomes, and then they get the savings for the tax exemption.”

The $52.5 million development will be funded through various public-private partnerships, including 4% federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), tax-exempt START conduit bonds, conventional debt, and sponsor equity.

Riley says the development team will fund the construction of a new bus stop and support KCATA's Community Ambassadors program, which aims to enhance bus safety and provide social service support to riders in need.

Additionally, the developer has agreed to an impact payment contribution of $367,500 to Wyandotte County.

“I am excited about the prospect of this project, providing additional high-quality, safe, and affordable housing options for our students just across the street from the college,” said Mosier said in a release.

The first training event for the ARES CDL Institute project will take place on June 27 at Wyandotte Towers Community Center, 915 Washington Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for anyone looking to learn more about employment opportunities.