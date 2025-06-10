KCATA committee approves plan to build $52.5M apartment community in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Planning for a $52.5 million, 192-unit affordable apartment community near 69th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, took an important step forward Monday.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is partnering with Marian Development Group to build what’s being billed as the first transit-oriented community development project in Wyandotte County.

On Monday, the KCATA’s Economic Development and Real Estate Committee gave its approval for the project. The KCATA’s full Board of Commissioners is set to review the project in June and July.

State Avenue has long been earmarked as a transportation corridor in bi-state transit planning. The site of the development would be near several recently opened warehouse facilities, including Amazon’s massive MKC6 fullfillment center. The location is also within walking distance of Kansas City, Kansas, Community College.

“This project exemplifies KCATA’s commitment to enhancing community connectivity and supporting sustainable urban development,” Michael Riley, KCATA director of transit-oriented development, said Tuesday in a news release. “By strategically locating Redbud Reserve adjacent to existing RideKC bus stops, residents will enjoy convenient, car-free access to KCK Community College, local employment hubs and retail centers.”

Named Redbud Reserve, the project would build eight three-story buildings on a long-vacant, nearly 11-acre site on the southeast corner of the State Avenue and Turner Diagonal intersection. The development would include a clubhouse, playground and open space.

“I am excited about the prospect of this project, providing additional high-quality, safe, and affordable housing options for our students just across the street from the college,” KCKCC President Greg Mosier said in the release.

Funding for the development will go toward the construction of a new bus stop to increase KCATA ridership. Developers have also pledged an “impact payment contribution” of $367,500 to Wyandotte County.

“I truly believe this project will be catalytic for future developments on this side of the 8th District, showcasing another powerful method for fostering economic growth in Wyandotte County and the broader Kansas City metro area,” said Unified Government 8th District Commissioner Andrew Davis.

While the development is the first TOCD project in Wyandotte County, seven TOCD projects are underway in Kansas City, Missouri.

More information on KCATA’s TOCD projects is available online .

—