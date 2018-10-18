-
Local NewsStudent on scooter hit by vehicle outside Prairie Star Middle SchoolTransportationFor KCATA riders, bus service is more than transportationWeatherKSHB 41 Weather | Manageable summer heat returns to Kansas CityJackson CountyBlue Springs City Council to make third attempt at local use tax voteLet's TalkKearney resident shares why more people need to know about Kearney AmphitheaterKansas CityKC voters want midterm candidates to tackle rising fuel and grocery costs
-
-
Cyclospora cases keep climbing in Kansas and Missouri, changing how people shopCyclospora cases are rising in Kansas and Missouri. Investigators linked Kansas cases to Taco Bell shredded lettuce.
Neighbors at Olive Park Village call for action after series of firesNeighbors are calling for action after nearly 20 fires at Olive Park Village in Kansas City since January, with the most recent blaze breaking out Tuesday.
Bars allowed to stay open late during World Cup want KCMO to make it permanentWhen the final whistle blew ending World Cup matches, business at some Kansas City bars was just getting started. Now, those bar owners want the city to make the extended hours permanent.
Independence residents question need for $9M Truman Connected Phase 2 projectSome Independence residents who live near the proposed Truman Connected Phase 2 corridor believe the nearly $9 million project is unnecessary — and that other neighborhood needs should come first.
Lee's Summit Municipal Court 'drowning' in cases; staff says system is outdatedLee's Summit Municipal Court staff said they are still operating the same way they did in the 1981, even as the city has grown by over 70,000 people.
Costco Midtown store customers passionate about store not changingA vote on an ordinance to allow the Midtown Costco to change to a Costco Business Center was put on hold after a quick KCMO City Council meeting Thursday, leaving customers with questions.
-
-
Check here for latest police, fire, emergency services and traffic information.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-