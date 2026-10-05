How a small Kansas City, Kansas, bank has survived for 120 years and counting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Argentine Federal Savings is celebrating 120 years of serving Wyandotte County — a milestone few financial institutions ever reach.

As KSHB 41's Wyandotte County reporter, I visited the historic institution to learn more about how it has endured over a century of change.

Founded on Oct. 2, 1906, the bank was originally known as the Argentine Building and Loan Association before eventually becoming Argentine Federal Savings.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Exterior of Argentine Federal Savings' KCK location with birthday sign.

It has had 10 presidents and now operates two locations — one in KCK and one in Overland Park.

Gary Livengood serves as its 10th president and CEO.

For Livengood, the anniversary belongs to more than just the bank.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Gary W. Livengood, president and CEO of Argentine Federal Savings

"Yes, it's a milestone for the bank, but it's also a milestone for our customers and depositors that have been with us that time frame as well," Livengood said.

The organization started planning promotional efforts in December with a 120-day program to coincide with 120 years.

Since January 2026, Livengood says the institution has seen close to 150 new birthday CDs opened.

Argentine Federal Savings finalized the occasion Friday with cake and in-person celebrations at both locations.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Birthday cake from Friday, October 2nd's celebration.

Livengood credits the bank's longevity to the people who have stuck with it.

"I think it's the loyalty of our depositors. It's always kept us in place and in tow,” Livengood said.

Board member Charles R. Weldon has been part of that story for 54 years.

He even recalls another name before the current one — Argentine Savings and Loan.

Now 84, he joined the board in his 30s ... initially hesitant.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Charles R. Weldon, board member with Argentine Federal Savings

"I told 'em, I said, 'I'm way too young to be on that board.' Well, that's what we want, is young people. Okay, so here I am,” Weldon said.

He believes the milestone speaks for itself.

"There's not very many organizations and banks that last 120 years,” Weldon said.

One memory he recalled was the 1951 flood, which occurred after the bank moved from its original location at 303 West Metropolitan Ave. to its current KCK location at 3004 Strong Ave.

"Far as I remember, the water was above the roof of this building," Weldon said.

Some safe deposit boxes were shut solid with mud after the flood.

You can still see the aftermath today.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Safe deposity boxes impacted by 1951 flood on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Customers say the personal touch is what keeps them coming back. Katie Ryan has banked there since 2018.

"We more or less do everything through this bank,” Katie Ryan said. “They’ve been really great. I like that it's small. We know everybody, they know us.”

For her 17-year-old daughter Payton, the bank represents something more personal. She came in with her mom to withdraw cash for her first car.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Katie and Payton at Argentine Federal Savings on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

"Freedom, that's what it feels like,” Payton said.

But 120 years of operation have not come without challenges. Livengood says growing the customer base is the institution's biggest hurdle.

"The challenge that we have is finding the new customer and replacing the customers that go away. And that's our biggest challenge," Livengood said. "It's a generational challenge sometimes. The younger generation wants different things."

Weldon sees that shift as part of something larger.

How a small KCK bank has survived for 120 years and counting

"You're losing the connection of the people and the business, but that's modernization for you,” Weldon said.

Despite those headwinds, Argentine Federal Savings has expanded its digital footprint and revamped its mortgage programs to attract new customers.

The bank currently serves roughly 1,500 deposit customers and nearly 500 loan customers across its two locations.

For Livengood, the bank's competitive edge has always been its size.

"Sometimes being small, sometimes having the ability to do the little things gives you a much greater reward than being the biggest player in town or having the highest dollars in town. Because at the end of the day, it's all about the relationships, and that's what we try to hone in on," Livengood said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—