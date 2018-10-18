Learn more about advertising with KSHB by contacting Dondi Henak, Local Sales Manager, at 816-932-4762 or by e-mail.
The Scripps Attribution Difference
TV Commercials - Streaming and Broadcast
KSHB is the Home of the Chiefs: We air multiple Kansas City Chiefs games in Sunday Night Football throughout the season and are the home of all Chiefs Preseason games. Our exclusive content can connect your brand with the Chiefs Kingdom.
Award Winning Journalism: We have Emmy and Murrow award-winning Journalists that inform our community and draw huge audiences. We produce hours of live local news each week. Our local news website connects with millions of pageviews each month.
Commercial Attribution (We can prove it works): We can track our ads and prove ROI. Our customer-focused dashboards allow clients to track their ads in real time so you know your investment is working.
Digital and Social
Google Premiere Partner – Our campaign ROI performance is in the top 3% nationally. We are audited by Google to maintain our premiere partner designation.
Realtime Client Reporting Dashboard to track the success of your campaign our real time dashboard will provide up to the minute details on your campaign. Our team is also trained in Google Analytics and are ready to help you transition to Google Analytics 4.
Ad Ops team: Our dedicated ad ops team trains with Google quarterly to ensure our team is up to date on all Google rules. As a premiere partner Google has customized quarterly training to keep us up to date on the latest technologies to ensure your campaign runs properly.
Social Media Opportunities: We can handle and manage your social media campaigns and provide up to date reporting and expertise.
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KSHB 41 - We're the home of the Chiefs and award-winning news