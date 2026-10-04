OLATHE, Kan. — Families gathered Sunday in Olathe for the All Abilities Trunk or Treat, an event focused on inclusion that also provided a life-changing gift for several children—customized mobility cars.

Nonprofit helps address mobility challenges with customized cars for children

Participants described the event as their favorite trunk-or-treat celebration because of its inclusivity and diversity, featuring the donation of mobility cars to families through the nonprofit Geeks for Kids.

“It’s life-changing,” said Rebecca Kidwell with Geeks for Kids.

Among those attending were Sandra Wagner, Michael Wagner and Elijah, whose family received a mobility car a few years ago.

The family said the customized vehicle has helped Elijah enjoy activities that would otherwise be difficult in a wheelchair.

“His wheelchair, you just can’t push it around in the grass and things, and this little car gets him outside,” Sandra Wagner said.

The family said the vehicle was specially designed to meet Elijah’s needs.

“They assessed his needs, and they designed the car to fit what he could do because he can’t use his feet and the power button is on the steering wheel,” Sandra Wagner said.

Geeks for Kids helps fund and build electric mobility cars for children. According to the organization’s president, the nonprofit has donated more than 80 cars to families over the years.

“For the child, it can often be their first taste of freedom,” Rebecca Kidwell said.

For families like the Wagners, the impact extends beyond mobility.

“We are very grateful,” Sandra Wagner said.

The event combined Halloween festivities with the organization’s mission of helping children gain greater independence while bringing the community together for a meaningful celebration.

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