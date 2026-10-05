KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warmer weather moves in for rest of week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a stretch of nearly perfect fall weather, warmer temperatures will soon move in. Highs in the 80s are expected for much of this week.

Monday brings more of the same fantastic fall weather we had over the weekend: sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid-70s. It should be another ideal day to spend time outdoors.

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Low 70s are the average highs for early October in Kansas City. Although temperatures have stayed around normal over the past few days, highs will reach about 10° above average for the rest of the week, with an expected high of 81° on Tuesday and 83° on Wednesday.

Morning temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

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Mostly sunny skies will dominate this week, with mostly dry conditions, too.

Our only chance for rain arrives on Thursday, with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain will be in northern Missouri.

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The weekend should be mostly dry, with more clouds in the area compared to earlier in the week. Highs will stay above average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

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After above-average highs stretching into Monday, our next cold front likely arrives early next week. This will bring rain chances, as well as cooler temperatures in the 60s, by midweek.

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For the week of Oct. 13–19, temperatures will likely be near or above average. Typical highs for the middle of October in Kansas City range from the mid to upper 60s.

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Above-average rainfall is also expected during the same time period: Oct. 13–19.

Up to this point in the month, it's been the 14th wettest October on record in Kansas City.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

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Have a great day!

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