Mission Gateway litigation resolution means property can proceed with foreclosure process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The resolution of litigation tied to the former site of the Mission Mall means the property can proceed with the foreclosure process.

Residents have referred to Mission Gateway as an eyesore, as it has sat dilapidated for two decades.

Late on Friday, Oct. 2, the Johnson County District Court resolved all outstanding issues.

Moving forward, the city of Mission said R.H. Johnson Company, a privately held real estate company, has entered an agreement that contemplates acquiring the site. The city said "no timelines, processes, submittals or information beyond what is included in the release” is currently available.

In the news release, Mission said this step is a sign of “meaningful progress for a property that has been the subject of prior redevelopment efforts that ultimately failed.” Still, there is considerable work to be done.

R.H. Johnson Company does not own the property but is doing its due diligence to better understand the area. The current owners remain responsible for the site’s maintenance until ownership changes.

“We know our community has heard promising news about this site before, and we understand that people will approach this announcement with both hope and skepticism,” Mayor Sollie Flora said in the release. “We are encouraged that a local development team is working toward acquiring the property and is interested in making a significant investment in Mission."

Flora said the focus is on the future.

But looking back, the site has sat mostly empty since 2006. Multiple development plans failed to materialize, the latest in 2023 when the site entered foreclosure. The city terminated a redevelopment agreement after the former developer failed to cure a default, and the incentives tied to the agreement were voided.

The city said it plans to provide updates on its website as public meetings are scheduled and other items arise.

—