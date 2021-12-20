Mission Gateway project’s future could change in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The end of 2021 could mark a new chapter in the long-running saga of the Mission Gateway Development.

Passers-by would attest that construction on the project, located near the intersection of Shawnee Mission and Roe Boulevard, is at its most generous not complete.

According to a city spokesperson, the agreement between the city and the development group led by Tom Valenti, called for the project to be complete as of Dec. 31, 2021. With that milestone not being met, the city plans to terminate the existing development agreement.

The spokesperson said the development team could continue work on the project outside of the soon-to-be-former agreement, though it would lose any incentives associated with the agreement.

The most likely scenario, however, appears to be a revised plan in 2022. The city spokesperson said officials have had “ongoing conversations” with the developer about announcing a new plan next year.

KSHB 41 News is reaching out to the development team and will update this story with comments if any are made available.

The current version of the project received council approval in 2017. The council approved a modified proposal in 2019.

Earlier in 2021 , Valenti’s company paid off $365,000 in back property taxes.