Mission Gateway developer pays off $365K owed in property taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The developer of the proposed Mission Gateway project in Mission, Kansas, paid off $365,000 in late property taxes.

The project's developer, Tom Valenti, was previously late on paying the taxes.

According to a Johnson County spokesperson, the back taxes were paid off on June 4.

The project's deadline to be completed is Dec. 21, 2021, but progress on it has been stalled for several years and most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was first approved in 2017 and amended in 2019.