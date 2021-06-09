Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mission Gateway developer pays off $365K owed in property taxes

items.[0].image.alt
John Batten/KSHB
Years of slow progress on the Mission Gateway project has many community members and some City Council members losing faith it'll get completed by its current developer.
Mission Gateway Project.png
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:22:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The developer of the proposed Mission Gateway project in Mission, Kansas, paid off $365,000 in late property taxes.

The project's developer, Tom Valenti, was previously late on paying the taxes.

According to a Johnson County spokesperson, the back taxes were paid off on June 4.

The project's deadline to be completed is Dec. 21, 2021, but progress on it has been stalled for several years and most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was first approved in 2017 and amended in 2019.

According to the development's website it's also been stalled due to "due to issues with financing."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!