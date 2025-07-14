UPDATES | Panasonic EV battery plant grand opening celebration underway in De Soto

DE SOTO, Kan. — Officials are celebrating the grand opening of the Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

Festivities are planned throughout Monday morning, including a media tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

KSHB 41 reporters will provide updates throughout the day.

Representatives from Kansas, De Soto and Panasonic are gathering for a program around 8 a.m.

8:30 a.m. | Yuki Kusumi, Panasonic Holdings Corporation CEO, expressed his gratitude for everyone who worked to "make this day a reality."

He said the plant will provide a sustainable future and more opportunities as Panasonic works to respond to global demand.

By creating thousands of jobs in De Soto, Kusumi said significant advancements will be made in optimization and efficiency.

8:20 a.m. | Panasonic Energy North America President Allan Swan thanked attendees and representatives in the crowd for believing in "what we can achieve together."

8:15 a.m. | Opening remarks for the grand opening ceremony were kicked off by Sarah King, Panasonic's chief people officer.

She thanked the many partners who have been vital in powering the project, including Johnson County Community College, Kansas City, Kansas, Community College, the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and USD 232.

6 a.m. | Panasonic representatives confirmed to KSHB 41 that production started last week.

5:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness and reporter Olivia Acree were live outside the facility Monday morning.

5 a.m. | KSHB 41’s Olivia Acree recapped the happenings from when the Panasonic EV battery plant was first announced (July 13, 2022) to the facility’s grand opening ceremony (July 14, 2025).

