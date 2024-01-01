Olivia Acree

When did you start working here?

I started working at KSHB in April of 2024!

Where else have you worked?

My career began at NBC 26 in Green Bay, WI. I spent nearly two years there as a neighborhood reporter in Appleton. Before NBC 26, I interned at News-Press NOW in St. Joseph, MO.

Where did you go to college?

Hail to old KU! I’m KC born and raised and proud to be a University of Kansas graduate.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

My favorite part of being a journalist is talking to people. I get to have conversations with great people in the community and then share their stories! With that, I get to express my own creativity. I’m proud that I push myself to be creative every day and tell stories that people might not hear anywhere else.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I’m most proud of the work I put in to get to come back to KC and do the job I love in the city I love! There’s no place I’d rather be so I made Kansas City my goal when I entered the workforce and now, I’m here.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

I grew up in KC suburbs and couldn't imagine having grown up anywhere else. I remember catching the ice cream truck at Porter Park in Prairie Village to Friday night lights cheering on my SMW Vikings. Nothing says home more than the pride I feel about being from this city, and the pride I feel all around me when I'm here. I’m over the moon excited to be back here doing what I love: telling stories!

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

When it’s nice outside, I love to walk around the Plaza, hit a patio happy hour, or go for a walk! The food scene in KC seems to grow every day so I have a long list of places to try, but some staples growing up were Chewology, Poio, Taco Republic, Thai Place, and the list could go on and on! KC has no shortage of teams to cheer for! I’m a diehard KU fan when it comes to any sport. Football season in the metro is like nowhere else, I love to cheer on our Chiefs!

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

I’m a movie and book gal! Some of my all-time favorite movies are The Great Gatsby, The Impossible, and both Avatars. I’m also a huge Disney fan! Turn on any Disney movie and I’m in, or turn on Friends and I’ll watch a whole season in a day... I’ve gotten back into reading fiction as an adult and am part of multiple book clubs. My favorite book of all time is We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza. Spoiler - one of the main characters is a reporter! Aside from that author duo, I absolutely love any Elin Hilderbrand book, and will pick up anything that comes from Reese’s Book Club or Good Morning America’s book club. Add me on Goodreads: Olivia Acree!

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from….

Some other places I like to get my news are NBC StayTuned on Snapchat and The New York Times! I get daily emails from NYT, check their website frequently, and follow lots of their Instagram accounts.

Apps you can't live without:

I couldn’t live without Instagram, Podcasts, or my various streaming service subscriptions. I’m always looking for a new podcast, show, or movie to binge!

Your social media handles:

Follow me on Instagram @oliviaacreenews or Olivia Acree on Facebook!