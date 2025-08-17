Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee’s Summit salon helps kids look, feel their best before first day of school

Savvy Salon in Lee's Summit is offering free haircuts and hygiene kits to students ahead of the new school year.
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — As students across Missouri prepare to head back to school this week, one local salon is helping kids start the year with more than just notebooks and pencils.

Savvy Salon in Lee’s Summit is hosting its third annual back-to-school event, offering free haircuts and hygiene kits to students ahead of the new school year.

The event, called the Confidence Kickoff, is designed to help kids feel their best on the first day.

“The hygiene kits, they're going to have floss, toothpaste, toothbrush, and then it's going to have a little affirmation card in there as well,” said Nijah Crowder, manager at Savvy Salon. “So that way you can kind of have little like boosts, like a little confidence boost. So we're calling it our Confidence Kickoff.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, and appointments are required. Families can call or text the salon to reserve a spot.

