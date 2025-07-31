‘It is magic,’ New 'Annie' production at the Kauffman Center puts kids with disabilities center stage

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

A new production of the classic musical "Annie" is coming to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts this weekend, featuring a cast that includes children with disabilities from the nonprofit Variety KC.

It’s the same story of a young orphan finding her new family, but this version adds a deeper message of inclusion by giving kids of all abilities the chance to shine on stage.

Seven-year-old Ruby Comfort, who has spina bifida, is living her dream playing Molly in the show.

KSHB Ruby Comfort

"Well, she says a lot of parts, and she has to be rude to Miss Hannigan," Ruby said.

Ruby's mother, Morgan Comfort, says her daughter's personality has always been destined for the spotlight.

"I have tears in my eyes, just because it's so amazing that she can be a part of something like this with her personality. I've always known she's going to be on stage, and I didn't know if she would get that opportunity in life," Morgan Comfort said.

KSHB Morgan Comfort

Variety KC, which has been operating for 90 years, aims to provide children with disabilities access to programs and services that allow them to be in the spotlight rather than hidden from it.

Jonathan Goede | KSHB Ali O'Grady - Variety KC

"We wanted kids to have a chance to be on stage, to be a star. We didn't want a disability to be a setback and be something that limited you from being in the spotlight," Ali O'Grady from Variety KC said.

Twenty Variety KC kids are playing roles, working on set, and learning what professional show business requires from a true professional. Aileen Quinn, the original "Annie" from the 1982 movie, is part of the cast.

Variety KC Aileen Quinn- 'Annie'

“To me inclusive theater means everyone is invited to share their artistic gifts, regardless of their physical appearance, physical ability, their ethnicity or even their gender,” said Aileen Quinn, "Annie" from the 1982 movie.

Behind the curtain, these children face significant challenges in their daily lives.

"The first few years of her life were just really hard and questionable... but on the outside, Ruby just shows happiness," Morgan Comfort said.

KSHB Ruby Comfort

The cast is nearly ready for the curtain to open this Friday.

“What this experience is all about, being able to share Ruby on the stage, and being able to share her talent and her charisma and her just her character,” O'Grady said. “It is magic.”

Performances start Friday and continue through the weekend, with tickets priced from $20 to $50.

Show times include Friday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, August 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 3 at 2:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.