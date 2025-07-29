Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fund set up for family of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A public memorial fund has been established to help benefit the family of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming.

The Public Safety Credit Union established the fund, with all proceeds collected going toward Ming's family.

Donations can be made at any of the several Public Safety Credit Union locations. A map of locations is available online.

The Fraternal Order of Police WyCo Lodge #40 also set up a Venmo account. You can access the account by scanning the QR code below.

