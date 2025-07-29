Fund set up for family of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A public memorial fund has been established to help benefit the family of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming.
HONORING DEPUTY MING | Full coverage
The Public Safety Credit Union established the fund, with all proceeds collected going toward Ming's family.
Donations can be made at any of the several Public Safety Credit Union locations. A map of locations is available online.
The Fraternal Order of Police WyCo Lodge #40 also set up a Venmo account. You can access the account by scanning the QR code below.
