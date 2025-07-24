KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

De Soto, Kansas, is experiencing significant economic growth since Panasonic established operations in the area, with sales tax revenue jumping more than 80% last year.

Panasonic's investment in De Soto drives demand for dining options

The small town of more than 6,000 people has only a handful of sit-down dining options, but that's something that may change as construction jobs from the Panasonic plant and the upcoming Merck Animal Health facility draw thousands of workers to the area.

"Traditionally, we've had a lot of homegrown restaurant businesses in the community, but as we've seen real job growth… we've seen that continue to grow and to expand," said Tim Holverson, De Soto Chamber of Commerce president.

KSHB Tim Holverson

Chain restaurants like Burnt End BBQ and Jimmy Johns have recently joined local staples like JT's Grill and KJ's Pizzeria, but one local business owner says more options are needed.

"We definitely need more sit-down restaurants," said Sherelle Witt, owner of Oasis Nutrition.

Witt's business, which offers drinks like iced tea rather than full meals, has seen substantial growth from the influx of workers.

"We get a lot of the workers that come in, and so our business has increased exponentially," Witt said.

KSHB Sherelle Witt

The chamber of commerce is actively working to attract more dining options to meet the growing demand, but are facing challenges with ready-to-rent space.

"There are not a lot of available properties or spaces for businesses to locate. So we need more developers building additional space," Holverson said.

Witt believes additional options will help retain residents and their spending power in the community.

"The more options people have, the more draw it's going to have for them to want to live out here, stay out here, and spend their dollars out here," Witt said.

Beyond restaurants, De Soto has recently welcomed new healthcare providers including a dentist and an eye doctor, with a women's health clinic coming soon. The chamber remains open to ideas from developers and restaurant owners while aiming to preserve the town's small-town character.

