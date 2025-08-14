Kill Creek Park to become Johnson County's largest park with expansion onto former ammunition plant land

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Kill Creek Park, already a hidden gem in western Johnson County, will soon become the county's largest park thanks to an expansion onto land of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

The park will grow from its current 900 acres to approximately 3,000 acres, making it nearly double the size of Shawnee Mission Park and comprising more than one-fifth of all the county's park land combined.

"This is definitely a generational, generational project," said Jeff Stewart, Johnson County Parks and Recreation Director.

KSHB Jeff Stewart

From the park's observation tower, visitors can see both the historical remnants of the Sunflower Ammunition Plant and the new Panasonic development, giving people a glimpse into the area's past and future.

"It's interesting as we're standing on top of the Kill Creek Park tower. That was before it was decided by Panasonic to move into our community, so we've really had a bird's eye view of watching that development happen, anticipating future developments in the area," Stewart said.

Johnson County Park & Recreation District Kill Creek Park

Before any future park developments happen on the new land, it must be fully cleared of contamination. The Army is paying for the cleanup, which is estimated to be finished in 2028.

"Like many of our parks, the improvements are done in various phases," Stewart said.

The county is currently seeking public input on what features should be included in the expanded park. Regular visitors already have suggestions.

KSHB Jim Vacek and Peter Boch

"One thing that would be terrific to add would be a disc golf course... areas where folks could maybe stop and rest, maybe pack a picnic lunch," said Jim Vacek, who frequently visits Kill Creek Park.

Another regular visitor, Peter Boch, would like to see more trail miles. He already appreciates the park's natural beauty, saying, "It's kind of like walking in a different area, or the Appalachians."

Johnson County Parks and Recreation has tentatively planned the next public engagement session for early October, giving residents an opportunity to share their ideas for the future of what could become the county's crown jewel of parks.

