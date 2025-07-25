Johnson County Park and Recreation District announces plan to build its largest-ever park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Park and Recreation District has announced the start of the planning process to build the largest park in the district's history.

A news release from the parks district states the Greater Kill Creek Area Park Master Plan will be used to turn more than 3,000 acres of land into a park that will offer outdoor recreation, environmental restoration, and historic preservation.

The Greater Kill Creek area contains the current Kill Creek Park, Kill Creek Streamway and part of the land used by the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to preserve and protect a massive, meaningful piece of land for public use,” JCPRD Executive Director Jeff Stewart stated in the news release. “We’re not just building trails and amenities, we’re creating a legacy of open space and environmental stewardship that will serve Johnson County for decades to come.”

Santec Consulting of Overland Park will lead the planning process.

The first public engagement event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on August 2 at the Kill Creek Park Beach House, located at 11670 Homestead Lane in Olathe.

Preliminary concepts for the park will be on display, along with the chance to ask questions and share opinions about the plan.

