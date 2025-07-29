KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Jason Sudeikis has been spotted filming in different spots across the Kansas City metro since last week as production for "Ted Lasso" season four gets underway in his hometown.

The character of Ted Lasso was inspired by Donnie Campbell, Sudeikis' high school basketball coach at Shawnee Mission West High School.

Former SMW coach who inspired Ted Lasso character reflects on Jason Sudeikis' return to Kansas City

"He liked putting a little pastry on his game that I didn't always like, and he didn't always play the kind of defense that I wish he'd play," Campbell said.

Despite those quirks, Campbell remembers Sudeikis fondly from his time on the 1992 Vikings basketball team.

"But when he got between the lines, he was a really good competitor, and he was a terrific teammate," Campbell said.

Many fans recognize Sudeikis from his time on "Saturday Night Live" or for his heartwarming portrayal of the fish-out-of-water soccer coach from Kansas, Ted Lasso. What they might not know is how Campbell's coaching philosophy influenced the character.

One of Ted Lasso's most famous quotes reflects Campbell's actual teaching.

"You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It's a goldfish. You know why? It's got a 10-second memory. I love that, because it's all about all of us deal with all kind of challenges in life,” said Campbell. “Sometimes you just got to move on."

Campbell has stepped away from coaching for now, but his passion for the game hasn’t gone any where. During our interview, he couldn't resist stepping back onto the court to share one more piece of advice with a current SMW basketball player.

“There’s always somebody watching you and the impact you make,” said Campbell. "I love being in here. I love the smell of the gym, you know, I love the smell of a locker room. It smells like potential.”

Campbell gained attention when "Ted Lasso" first premiered as the inspiration behind the character. Today, he travels across the country teaching leadership skills he's developed during his 30-year career as a teacher and coach. He says he's touched to hear some of his own mantras recited by Ted Lasso on screen.

With filming underway in Kansas City for the show's fourth season, Campbell believes viewers are in for a treat.

"It'll show, I'm sure, how special Kansas City is," Campbell said.

