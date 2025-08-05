'Things kind of fall off the cliff after they turn 21,’ New autism resource center for adults opens in OP

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

A new nonprofit supporting adults with autism opens in Overland Park today, aiming to fill a gap in care that occurs when individuals with autism turn 21.

The Autism Resource Center , located near 87th Street and I-35, focuses on helping adults with autism become more independent and less reliant on their caregivers.

"That's the fear that a lot of parents face is, what are we going to do next? And it becomes, like I said, almost survival,” said Jay Cross, founder of the Autism Resource Center. “At least you had school for them to go to, and then summer programs to go to. There is nothing, and it's only you."

KSHB Jay Cross

Cross, who has a son with autism, created the center after experiencing firsthand the worry about what would happen when his son turned 21 and school-based support ended.

The center's approach is built around three core pillars: pre-vocational skills, social skills, and health and wellness. Their ultimate goal is preparing individuals for potential employment in the community.

"We're kind of starting here, meeting them where they're at, and giving them some training, and then, you know, eventually, for higher functioning, maybe look at resume development," Cross said.

Every person with autism has different needs, so the resource center employs multiple specialists to provide individualized attention.

"We get those moments every single day where we're just amazed something didn't work the next day. And now, you know, now we're rolling," said Nicole Schroeder, executive director of the Autism Resource Center and board-certified behavior analyst.

KSHB Nicole Schroeder

The center is opening with capacity for 48 adults but is already planning to expand within their building this year. You can join them for an open house from 8 am to noon on August 5.

