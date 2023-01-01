Elyse Schoenig

When did you start working here?

July 2023

Where else have you worked?

Before coming to KSHB, I was a reporter/multimedia journalist and drone pilot at KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis. I covered stories including the discovery of decades-old radioactive contamination in North St. Louis County, and the deadly school shooting at a South St. Louis City high school. Before that, I spent several years as a reporter/multimedia journalist, anchor, and drone pilot at KOMU, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri.

Where did you go to college?

I’m originally from Bloomington, Illinois, and I’m a proud Mizzou Tiger! I graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Missouri. My Midwest roots run deep!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I’m most proud of the way each day and each story teaches me something new and connects me with someone new. Getting members of the community to trust me with their worst and best moments is something I am proud of every single day.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I am proud that I’m Serbian. I was born in Illinois, but my mom is a first-generation immigrant from Serbia who moved to Chicago at a young age. I’m inspired and grateful for the traditions and the strength she carried everyday on her path from Serbia to becoming a permanent citizen in the United States.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

I love the excitement surrounding the Chiefs and the way Kansas City is a combination of history and new development. It also helps that I’m not far from family!

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I’m a lover of all things coffee, music, and history. You’ll definitely find me at Messenger Coffee Co., and I hope to grow the list of coffee shoppes (send recs my way)! You’ll also find me frequenting places like the American Jazz Museum, the Amelia Earhart Hangar museum, and anything that’s Serbian like me! I’m also a former gymnast so I’m eager to explore the tumbling and yoga scene KC has to offer. And, of course, I’m thrilled to join the Red Kingdom and make Arrowhead my new home!

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

Friends is my all-time comfort show, but I also love Bridgerton and Outer Banks. Grease and A Star is Born are my two favorite movies, and I know every word to every song in each one. I’m currently obsessed with Colleen Hoover books, but I also enjoy just about any dystopian society or personal growth book. I love lots of different kinds of music, but I’m a diehard Swiftie, Kelsea Ballerini and Sam Smith fan.

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from….

Other than KSHB, I enjoy getting my national news from the Today Show and my local news from the NPR podcast Kansas City Today!

Apps you can't live without:

Instagram, Tok Tok, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and I must admit, the Starbucks mobile app

Your social media handles

Twitter: @ElyseSchoenig

Facebook: Elyse Schoenig TV

Instagram: @theelyseschoenig