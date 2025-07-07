KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Over 100 people are dead after disastrous flooding in Texas over the weekend, according to NBC News. Central Texas was still part of a flood watch on Monday.

Texas flooding reminds Douglas County campers, officials to stay weather prepared

This tragedy has weather preparedness top of mind for people at campgrounds and lakes, especially during the summer months. In Douglas County, Kansas, campers and officials at Clinton State Park are emphasizing the importance of staying weather aware.

"You also need to have an emergency plan if an unexpected storm rolls through. They will pop up quick here," camper Desirae Reese said.

Reese and fellow camper Tiffany Hasty have both experienced severe weather over the years while camping.

"Tornadoes are nothing to play with. I've never been through one here, but I've been through quite a few, at least three that I could remember, in Texas," Hasty said.

The recent tragedy in Texas reminds both campers of nature's unpredictability.

"I can't imagine what they're going through, that's just so sad," Hasty said.

Tristan LaRocque, who helps oversee Clinton State Park and manages Perry State Park, said that safety measures are in place for severe weather events.

"Each lake has its own water response plan as far as what agencies get together," LaRocque said.

The campgrounds are equipped with tornado sirens and have good cell signal coverage to help campers stay connected during emergencies.

"Those will come on in the event of a tornado," LaRocque said. "They can also be activated by the county if there is some other major event that would require alerting people and getting people aware of something going on."

Hasty takes personal responsibility for staying weather-aware during her camping trips.

"I always keep an eye on the radar," Hasty said.

For Hasty and many other campers at Clinton State Park, being prepared allows them to safely enjoy their outdoor experiences with friends and family.

