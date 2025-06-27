KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson called for a meeting Thursday to extend a key incentives deadline for sports stadium projects, citing a June 26 letter from the Kansas City Chiefs supporting the extension.

The letter marks the first detailed example of ongoing negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas officials about the potential for a new, domed stadium in the state.

'Just a formality:' Missouri lawmakers react to Chiefs' letter to Kansas

Some Missouri lawmakers view the letter as a formality in the competitive process between the two states trying to house the Chiefs.

"The honest gut reaction was, oh, man..." Missouri State Senator Kurtis Gregory said. "I think what's happening is just a formality right now with that letter."

Gregory sponsored Senate Bill 3, known as the Show Me Sports Investment Act, which helps professional sports teams, such as the Chiefs or Royals, pay off construction bonds with tax dollars generated at the stadiums.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said that keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri remains the priority, though he acknowledged the ongoing discussions about stadium options.

"Yesterday's letter says we have more time. I don't know if more time is good or necessary," Lucas said.

When asked about the possibility of a domed stadium in Missouri rather than Kansas, Lucas kept his options open.

"Look, a dome could be possible in Missouri," Lucas said. "That being said, if the dome is their interest, as was discussed, then maybe that's the path."

Both the mayor and state senator emphasized that this letter from the Chiefs is part of the natural negotiation process between competing states.

"It's just a natural business decision," Gregory said.

