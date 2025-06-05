Missouri Senate passes bill to help fund Chiefs and Royals stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 3 early Thursday morning.

SB 3, also known as the Show Me Sports Investment Act, helps professional sports teams pay off construction bonds with tax dollars generated at the stadiums.

The bill passed the full Senate by a vote of 19-13.

The bill would pay for up to 50% of the cost of a new or renovated stadium.

To qualify, stadiums must have more than 30,000 seats, must serve a professional baseball or football team, and must cost at least $500 million.

Kansas passed a STAR bond bill last summer in a special session — agreeing to cover up to 70% of construction costs.

Kansas' offer expires at the end of June, but could be extended.

The Missouri Senate also passed two other bills early Thursday morning.

Senate Bill 1 appropriates money to the Department of Economic Development for the Missouri Housing Development Commission. That passed by a vote of 23-10.

The Senate also passed Senate Bill 4, which authorizes the expedited disbursement of funds from the Missouri Housing Trust Fund for emergency aid. That passed by a vote of 29-4.

These bills will now go to the House for approval.

Early Thursday morning, Senate Democrats also released a statement, saying, "Coming into the special session, Senate Democrats wanted an increase in storm funding directed to St. Louis, full funding for the MU Cancer Reactor, a new mental health hospital in Kansas City, and the assurance that no stadium project moves forward without local support. We achieved all of these goals and more."

A statement from Senate Democratic Leader Doug Beck on legislation passed by the Missouri Senate during the special session. #moleg pic.twitter.com/qJyMDGEDE2 — Senate Democrats (@MoSenDems) June 5, 2025

The Senate has adjourned until Monday, June 16 unless the House fails to pass the legislation and they are needed to come back sooner.

