Kansas governor signs STAR Bonds bill as lawmakers try to lure Chiefs, Royals to state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed off on a bill that clears the way for the state to explore using STAR Bonds to help fund stadium projects as lawmakers try to lure the Chiefs and Royals across the state line.

It comes just two days after the Kansas legislature quickly passed the bill during a special session in Topeka.

The bill allows for STAR Bonds to fund up to 70% of a stadium project, among other things.

“We know that modernizing our economic development tools provides the opportunity to increase private investment into the state," Kelly said. “By modifying the STAR Bonds program, one of our strongest economic development mechanisms, lawmakers crafted a viable option for attracting professional sports teams to Kansas."

On Tuesday, both teams said they appreciated the efforts from Kansas lawmakers to provide them options as they weigh where to call home in the future.

Kansas lawmakers began their efforts at attracting the teams not long after Jackson County voters rejected Question 1, a 3/8-cent sales tax to help fund stadium projects for the teams.

Leaders on the Missouri side have said they would do what they can to keep the teams in the state.

Both teams said in April they would explore all options on where to house the team after Question 1 failed.

