Kansas legislature passes bill to lure Chiefs, Royals across state line; heads to Gov. Laura Kelly's desk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bill to lure the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals across the state line is heading to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's desk after Kansas legislators approved the bill on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, lawmakers quickly moved to pass a tax cut bill, allowing the discussion on the stadium legislation to begin.

The stadium bill hopes to use STAR Bonds to build stadiums for the teams in Kansas.

Gov. Kelly released a statement after Tuesday's vote in the Kansas Senate and House, applauding the effort.

"I pledged to work with members of both parties on policies that are beneficial to Kansas," Kelly said. "The bipartisan effort to invite the Chiefs and Royals to Kansas shows we’re all-in on keeping our beloved teams in the Kansas City metro. Kansas now has the opportunity to become a professional sports powerhouse with the Chiefs and Royals potentially joining Sporting KC as major league attractions, all with robust, revenue-generating entertainment districts surrounding them providing new jobs, new visitors, and new revenues that boost the Kansas economy.”

It allows the STAR Bonds to finance up to 70% of the stadium projects.

The door for Kansas to make their pitch to the teams opened after Jackson County voters rejected Question 1, funding that would've helped pay for the stadium projects for both the Chiefs and Royals.

Both teams said they would explore all options on where to house the teams after Question 1 failed.

Top Chiefs brass like Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan both said they would pay attention of what came from the special session.

Still, Hunt said it was too early too discuss what the Chiefs in Kansas could look like, but once again emphasized all options are open for the team.

"We're just looking for opportunities, and obviously there's a lot going on on the Kansas side and they have a vote coming up next week," Hunt said last week. "So, it's probably a little premature to talk about that option specifically."

As Kansas lawmakers moved swiftly Tuesday, in recent weeks, Missouri leaders said they would do what they can to keep the teams in Missouri.

Clark acknowledged the team have also been in discussions with both sides of the state line, though very early in the stages.

