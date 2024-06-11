'Everybody needs to calm down,' says KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas on Chiefs, Royals possibly moving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday there is not an immediate threat of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals leaving the city, despite wide speculation about other municipalities courting them.

The efforts to lure the teams to Kansas came following a failed vote in April to use sales tax revenue collected in Jackson County to help pay for a new baseball stadium and renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“My view is, everybody needs to calm down," Lucas said. "I think everyone should calm down."

Lucas is committed to continuing conversations with both teams about how to keep them in the city.

He sees what some call speculation as the teams doing what they said they’d do if the vote failed in April.

“I see this as them looking at their options,” he said.

One option may be to use a financing model called STAR Bonds to move one or both teams to Kansas.

The state’s legislature will meet Tuesday, June 18. Some legislators hope to modify the state’s STAR Bond program to better tailor it to help pay for a new stadium.

“While there is much attention to it, this is one of those where every citizen tells me their opinion and engages in some way; I think there is some time to talk about and figure out what the best deal is," Lucas said. "Even if let’s say the Kansas legislature passes something next week, I doubt the week after you have some new arrangement very quickly. I’m not sure that’d be the most responsible thing."

Lucas explained his goal is to keep the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and foster a new stadium for the Royals in downtown Kansas City. He wants to avoid a border war.

"The border war was one of the most counterproductive things this region has ever seen. Our goal long term needs to be to grow the pie," Lucas said. “I’m competing with Milwaukee and Minneapolis, not Mission, Kansas."

The teams are under lease to remain at their current stadiums through January 2031.

