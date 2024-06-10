'Proven track record': UG Mayor Tyrone Garner welcomes possible Chiefs, Royals move to Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner said Monday he welcomes the idea of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals moving to Wyandotte County.

Garner said he is excited about an upcoming Kansas Legislature special session set to begin June 18.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss legislation on a Professional Sports Franchise STAR Bond Project during the special session.

Two top Kansas lawmakers have already said they hope to attract the Chiefs to Kansas using STAR bonds.

Over the weekend, the Royals said the team is exploring the possibility of a move to Kansas.

Garner said he met with Kansas Sen. Jeff Pittman and Rep. Pam Curtis on the STAR bond proposals; he is in full support.

Below is a statement Garner released on the matter.

"Recently the Chiefs and Royals have indicated interest in exploring options to relocate to Kansas. As the Mayor of Kansas City Kansas, I want to express my support of doing all we can to keep both teams in the Kansas City Metropolitan area. On behalf of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County Kansas City Kansas I welcome their interest in identifying appropriate partnerships and urge the Kansas Legislature to enact equitable STAR bond legislation that would put us in a strong position to bring both respected professional sports franchises to Wyandotte County. Kansas City Kansas is already home to several major sports venues, and we have a proven track record of success utilizing STAR bond legislation that has led to significant economic benefits to the great State of Kansas, Wyandotte County, and the entire KC region."

—

