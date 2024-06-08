Royals explore Kansas as potential home for new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are exploring Kansas as a potential home for the team's new ballpark, according to a Royals spokesperson.

“As we’ve said since April 2, we must evaluate all options that may be available to us with respect to a new stadium," Royals Vice President of Communications Sam Mellinger said.

The Kansas Legislature will hold a special session on June 18, where legislators are expected to propose making changes to Kansas' STAR bond program to attract major sports teams to the state. STAR bonds act as loans that assist developers building attractions.

Kansas Rep. Sean Tarwater says he will propose allowing STAR bonds to cover 75% of a project's cost rather than the current 50% cap.

The proposal would also change investment minimums for STAR bonds applicants.

"The Royals need a place to play baseball in the near future and the recent STAR bond discussions in Kansas provide a path for us to explore,” Mellinger said.

RELATED | How STAR bonds work and how Kansas could use them to attract sports teams

The Royals previously aimed to build a new ballpark in Kansas City, Missouri's Crossroads Arts District, but their plans were halted in April when voters rejected the renewal of a 3/8-cent sales tax that would fund stadium projects.

—