Kansas legislators invite Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt to special session to discuss bringing to team to state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas legislators have extended their invitation to Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt to discuss the possibility of bringing the team to Kansas.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson (R - Andover) and House Speaker Dan Hawkins (R - Wichita) penned a letter to Hunt on Tuesday pitching the idea.

In the letter, Masterson and Hawkins spoke on the value of keeping the team in the Kansas City area.

"We write to express that when it comes to professional sports, there is no greater prize than keeping the Chiefs firmly rooted in Kansas City," the pair said in the letter.

The Kansas legislature hopes to lure the team to Kansas through a Professional Sports Franchise STAR Bond Project.

Masterson and Hawkins said the STAR bonds will be discussed during an upcoming special session set to begin on June 18.

Gov. Laura Kelly called the special session after the legislature failed to come up with an agreement on tax cut plans.

"We invite you to weigh in on the bill before us," the legislators told Hunt in the letter.

The Kansas legislature has been trying to entice the team to move to Kansas since Jackson County voters rejected Question 1 on April 2.

Question 1 would've secured funding for stadium projects for both the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

After the question failed, both the teams they said would explore options outside of Jackson County on where to house the teams.

Hunt also said moving forward, the Chiefs would explore future stadium options independently of the Royals.

Masterson and Hawkins believe Kansas can provide the Chiefs with the resources needed.

"With our strategic location, a vibrant fan base, robust economic incentives, and the exceptional tools at our disposal, we are poised to make the Kansas City Chiefs even stronger," the pair said in the letter.

Asked about the pitch from the Kansas lawmakers, the Chiefs said they had no comment on the matter.

—

