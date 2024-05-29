Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly calls special session June 18 on tax cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Legislature were unable to reach an agreement during the 2024 legislation session on tax cut plans.

On Monday, May 20, Kelly announced she was calling legislators back for a special session “to deliver responsible and sustainable tax cuts.”

More than a week later, on Wednesday, May 29, she announced the special session would be held Tuesday, June 18.

“Kansans need tax relief, but irresponsible proposals that jeopardize our state’s solid fiscal foundation are unacceptable,” Kelly said in a social media post.

The GOP-controlled Kansas House and Senate sent the governor three bills this year on the subject.

In the announcement of the date of the special session, Kelly said she is "committed to working with the Legislature to deliver responsible, sustainable tax cuts for all Kansans."

"A special session provides the opportunity for bipartisan collaboration on comprehensive tax relief that does not threaten Kansas' solid fiscal foundation," Kelly said.

She also vowed to work together and swiftly to find a compromise.

Legislators wrapped up their normal session May 1 before Kelly made her last veto of the third tax cut proposal May 16.

