'Deeply disappointed,' Chiefs, Royals team leaders say of Question 1 failing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals expressed disappointment after voters soundly rejected a sales tax that would've help fund the team's stadiums on Tuesday night.

"We're deeply disappointed, as we are steadfast in our belief that Jackson County is far better off with the Chiefs and the Royals," Royals Owner John Sherman said.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan expressed a similar sentiment.

"We're disappointed," he said. "We feel we put forth the best offer to Jackson County, and we were ready to extend the long-standing partnership that the teams have enjoyed with this county."

The pair both said the focus would turn to what's next for the teams and their futures.

"We will take sometime to reflect on and process the outcome, and find a path forward that works for the Royals and our fans," Sherman said.

Had Question 1 passed, it would've helped fund a new Royals ballpark in the Crossroads District in downtown KCMO.

The Chiefs would've used the money for renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Still, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas — who like Sherman and Donovan respected the outcome of the vote — said he was looking forward to working with the teams moving forward.

"The people of Kansas City and Jackson County love the Chiefs and the Royals. Today, they rejected plans and processes they found inadequate," Lucas said in a statement. "Over the months ahead, I look forward to working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come."

—

