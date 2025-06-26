Kansas lawmaker says Kansas City Chiefs ask Kansas to extend STAR bond deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson provided a copy of a letter Thursday from the Kansas City Chiefs, requesting the state extend its deadline to use STAR bond incentives for sports stadium projects.

It’s the first detailed example of ongoing negotiations between the club and Kansas officials.

LINK | Read the letter

“Together, we have the opportunity to bring the National Football League to Kansas, anchored by a world-class domed stadium, new team headquarters, a state-of-the-art practice facility and a vibrant mixed-use and entertainment district,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan wrote in the letter, which was addressed to Masterson. Several other legislative leaders from both parties were also copied on the letter.

Last year, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed an incentives bill passed by legislators that used STAR bond incentives to sweeten the pot to attract sports stadium developments.

The legislation set a deadline of June 30, 2025, before the incentive package was set to expire.

On Thursday, Masterson said he is calling a meeting of the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council for 2 p.m. on July 7 to discuss extending the deadline. Legislators say they are able to retroactively extend the deadline.

The Chiefs say the “complexity and scale of the project--and the importance of crafting a structure that works for all stakeholders” make it clear that more time is needed.

“The letter from Mark Donovan indicates that the drive to bring this historic project to Kansas is moving down the field,” Masterson said. “Now that we are in the red zone, this extension will provide stakeholders sufficient time to ensure the ball crosses the goal line.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

