De Soto firework sales boom during Fourth of July week

Fireworks stands in De Soto are seeing booming sales as the Fourth of July approaches.

The fireworks industry brings significant economic activity to De Soto.

The city collects sales tax from the four fireworks stands operating during the season, generating between $7,000 and $10,000 in municipal revenue each year since 2022, according to officials. Those numbers represent 1.75% of the overall sales. Officials said those sales tax funds help support city services like road maintenance and park upkeep. They also said the four stands generate several hundred thousand dollars in sales in the Fourth of July week alone.

Dan Hoschouer, who has worked at the Garrett's Fireworks stand for 11 years, said business is strong and getting stronger as the holiday approaches.

"As we get closer to the Fourth, and sales start ramping up, you know, I wouldn't be surprised to see $15,000, $20,000, even $25,000 a day," Hoschouer said.

He said recent economic developments in the area, thanks to the upcoming Panasonic plant set to open its doors in a few weeks, also are contributing to increased sales at the fireworks stands.

"We've got the Panasonic plant that's opening just a few miles away, and a lot of the workers out there have come in," Hoschouer said.

For some families, buying fireworks is more than just preparation for holiday celebrations. It's also a teaching moment.

"I just want them to have a little bit of experience with cash in their hand, that's the main goal," said one De Soto mother who brought her children to shop at Garrett's Fireworks.

For many families, the goal is simple: getting the most bang for their buck.

