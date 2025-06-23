Johnson County unveils World Cup buses to transport soccer fans in 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Johnson County, Kansas, is preparing for the 2026 World Cup with 50 branded buses that will transport international visitors throughout the Kansas City area.

The Johnson County United buses will shuttle soccer fans from the airport to attractions across the county as part of the area's preparations for hosting the global sporting event.

"You try to explain what this place is to somebody who just sees this as sunflowers and 'Wizard of Oz.' And we know that that's just not the case; there's so much more here," said Johnson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly.

Philippe Lechevin, owner of Buffalo State Pizza Company, is a major World Cup fan. He cannot wait to welcome visitors from across the world.

"Soccer is just, it's a way of life," Lechevin said.

Lechevin is no stranger to World Cup celebrations. In 2006, he attended the tournament in Germany dressed as Elvis Presley. He also traveled to Qatar for the 2022 matches.

Philippe Lechevin Philippe Lechevin and friends at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"Enjoy the way you're going to meet some people from other countries and share a great time," Lechevin said.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog emphasized the need for volunteers as the region prepares to host visitors.

"We have 4,900 hotel rooms, more than 4,900 just in Overland Park. So we will have visitors here as part of this," Skoog said.

Lechevin hopes his restaurant will become the "French hub" for watch parties in Kansas City next summer.

Philippe Lechevin Philippe Lechevin at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"As we get closer, we're going to find out which team's going to stay in Kansas City, and that's really going to set the rhythm of the whole game," Lechevin said.

For Lechevin, the 2026 World Cup offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the sport in the place he now calls home.

