As the Kansas City area prepares to host World Cup matches in 2026, some local governments are considering increases to their transient guest tax rates to help cover costs associated with the international event.

The city of Olathe approved raising its hotel tax rate from 6% to 9% as the city prepares for an influx of visitors in 2026.

Olathe increases transient guest tax rate ahead of FIFA World Cup

The city has already been experiencing significant growth and development, particularly in the downtown area, and officials see the upcoming World Cup as an opportunity to showcase Olathe to the world.

"There's a lot going on in downtown," said Bob Boring, an Olathe resident.

The increased transient guest tax, which visitors pay when staying at hotels or motels, will generate an additional $910,000 per year, bringing the total annual revenue from these taxes to approximately $2.7 million.

"That's huge for us. So right now, we do have 17 hotels, but we are adding a few more, or planning to. Will they be here at that time? I'm not sure yet, but we are hoping to have another one or two online," said Kelly Peetoom, vice president of the Olathe Convention and Visitors Bureau.

All revenue generated from this tax in 2026 will go toward Olathe's preparations for World Cup visitors.

"With us going from 6% to 9%, it'll kind of level our playing field with the rest of Johnson County," Peetoom said.

Residents are enthusiastic about the city's growth and the upcoming World Cup.

"Seeing the downtown development has been fantastic," said Dana Chellin, an Olathe resident.

Chellin and other residents are eager for the international spotlight on the metro.

"Trying to get tickets to come down and see that too, so looking forward to it as well," Chellin said.

In addition to the city of Olathe, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is pushing for at least a 1% transient guest tax rate increase — from 8% to 9%. If implemented, the change is expected to generate a total of more than $5.5 million.

UG spokesperson Krystal McFeders said the increase would only be for one year.

"It is currently 8%, and we are considering increasing that by 1% to 2% for a one-year period to help with costs related to the World Cup," she said. "It will be presented to our commission as part of the budget proposal, which will be introduced in early August."

The additional 1%, if passed, would generate about $600,000 that would go toward assisting with World Cup expenses.

Not all cities in the area are looking to make changes.

The city of Overland Park has a transient guest tax rate set at 9%. Visit Overland Park said it generated more than $11.9 million last year. Additionally, Visit Overland Park said the city is expecting a 10% increase in generated revenue through 2025 without changing its current rate.

Mission's transient tax rate has remained the same since 2008 at 9%. Last year, it generated more than $70,000.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, Kansas cities and counties can each set their own rates, which can be changed through a local ordinance.

Current rates across Kansas can be viewed here.

Historical collection data can be found here for cities and counties across Kansas.

Missouri, however, operates under different rules due to the Hancock Amendment that was passed in 1980. Cities would have to go to voters if they wanted a new tax or if they wanted to increase the hotel and transient tax, with a simple majority required for approval.

