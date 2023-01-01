Alyssa Jackson joined the KSHB 41 team in April 2023 and knows Missouri well. She is from St. Louis, graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and reported, produced and anchored for the NBC affiliate, KOMU in Columbia, Missouri. She is back in the Midwest after working as a multi-media journalist for WTOC in Savannah, Georgia, where she covered national stories like the Alex Murdaugh and Ahmaud Arbery cases.

As a child, Alyssa had a speech impediment and went to speech therapy. Now, she is proud to be able to speak for a living and considers it a gift. She wants to share stories that inspire, have impact and matter to those in the community.

Now that Alyssa is in Kansas City, she’s excited to spend time with family who are a short drive away. She’s also a big fan of BBQ and loves the energy surrounding the Chiefs. Her two favorite movies are the biographical dramas, “The Great Debaters” and “Hidden Figures.” She also spends her time catching up on TV shows like “Greys Anatomy”, “Power” and “Alert.”

You can follow Alyssa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.