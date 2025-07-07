Legislators set recall election for Jackson County Executive Frank White

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted 8-0 Monday to establish a special election for County Executive Frank White Jr.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Legislators met Monday after the Jackson County Election Board certified that a petition submitted earlier this month contained enough valid signatures — 42,900 — to schedule a recall election of White.

“The people of Jackson County have spoken, and we must listen,” Chairman DaRon McGee said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Today’s action by the Legislature ensures that voters will have the opportunity to decide this matter directly, as outlined in our Charter and laws.”

Before legislators voted on the special election, White issued a press release maintaining the recall petition was “ political revenge ” for his stance on a stadium funding package for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

White said he believes the recall election date of Aug. 26 violates the county’s charter. White also cited a $2 million cost to hold the special election.

“This isn’t about one vote or one official,” White said in his statement. “It’s about whether we respect the rule of law and the taxpayers we serve. If the law doesn’t apply when it’s inconvenient, then it doesn’t really apply at all.”

