Special election to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. could cost $2 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are two election authorities involved in planning a special election for the recall of Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

The Kansas City Election Board and Jackson County Election Board have been counting recall signatures since September 2023.

It wasn't until this week that petitioners reached the threshold for a special recall election.

Now, the election boards have their work cut out for them.

"There's a lot to it," said Sara Zorich, director of the Jackson County Election Authority. "It's not just, 'okay, let's throw it out there with a piece of paper.'"

KSHB 41

The Jackson County Legislature needs to set an election date and approve ballot language before election planning can officially begin.

Legislators are expected to take action at the next meeting on July 7.

Executing a special election is expensive

The two election authorities in KCMO and Jackson County incur separate costs.

It could cost Kansas City around $800,000 for the election.

Jackson County's election authority estimates a total cost of $1.1 million.

The cost includes securing polling locations, training facilities, hiring election workers, and potential overtime for staff and other election-related expenses.

KSHB 41

"Oh, right now it's chaos," said Shawn Kieffer, of the Kansas City, Mo., Election Board. "We usually have a nice four-week period from certification to the time we have to have a ballot ready. Now, that is cut within less than a week, and we're struggling to come up with polling places and people to work the polls."

It may also cost more to expedite election supplies and get ballots printed, according to Kieffer.

The municipalities could save money with a combined election in November.

Unique Challenges

A recall of a county executive has never gotten this far.

This is also the first time the election authorities face such tight time constraints for a special election.

Jackson County's Election Board has concerns beyond timing.

KSHB 41

Election workers will be in the middle of two active elections.

The county is already planning a special August 5th election for the City of Raytown and the Oak Grove School District.

The timing of the recall election may also run into the beginning of the school year for some school districts.

School districts are given an election calendar in advance. However, the county will need to utilize its usual school polling locations.

"Accuracy has to be there from our registration to absentee department. Everyone is good at what they do and we depend on all of them. I have no doubt we could do it. I just don’t think it’s right to put that strain on them when we’re already in election mode," Zorich said.

Absentee voting must start six weeks before an election, and even sooner for overseas military.

That leaves only a few days for election workers to get systems in place.

"Pushing us past what our limits are normally," Zorich said. "Trying to squeeze all that in a week's time is difficult, especially for 103 polls and 263,000 voters."

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., did request copies of the signature pages.

Either side of a recall has the right to challenge the process.

If that happens, election authorities shared they would handle the request, but it wouldn't impede planning.

Since Jackson County's charter requires a special election within 60 days of signature certification, the election could happen in August.

However, election authorities may ask the courts to grant relief.

Then, the ballot question could be pushed to the November 4 election.

