Petition to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White receives enough signatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Election Board said Monday that it has received enough verified signatures for a recall petition of County Executive Frank White.

The Republican and Democratic directors say they have received 43,011 verified signatures, which exceeds the required 42,092 needed for a possible recall.

The directors will send a letter to the clerk of the Jackson County Legislature later Monday. It's then up to the legislature to accept those signatures.

If accepted, an election would be scheduled to allow voters to determine if White should be recalled.

