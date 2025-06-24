Prospect Avenue gas station taped off by protestors wanting businesses to help fight against crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The day started with Kansas City's public officials and the Jackson County Prosecutor discussing a deadly weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

It ended with protestors in the same spot where the morning event happened, the BP gas station between East 35th and Prospect Avenue.

Pat Clarke, a well-known community activist, organized a demonstration against businesses not doing enough to help fight crime.

People are usually seen loitering, gambling, dealing drugs and committing other crimes at the BP gas station and the nearby Big D's Liquor Store.

KSHB 41

However, officials and community activists are fed up with the businesses not joining them in fighting against crime.

"It's been a crime scene up here for years," Clarke said.

Protestors used caution tape to surround the perimeter of the gas station for about 45 minutes. Only one person bought gasoline during that time.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department arrived after getting a call from the gas station.

Protestors removed the tape, but continued to have conversations with the community to wrap up the demonstration.

"People don’t know how effective that 45 minutes was," Clarke said.

KSHB 41

The demonstration was initially planned following a June 14 shooting that killed a woman and wounded four others.

Some neighbors and community advocates expressed frustration with seeing the same crime scenes over and over again in Kansas City, specifically at that intersection.

"Our office is at 2407 Prospect," said Kenneth Yancy. "I'm here because this is my neighborhood now and we understand a lot about what's going on here."

Yancy is a chief marketing officer for Essential Families, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health resources.

"I’m not scared," Yancy said. "There’s more good people here than bad people — they just need help."

During the protest, Clarke's shirt read 'No Peace. No Profit.'

Demonstrators tried to send a message to businesses that if they won't help stop crime, they may feel it in their wallets

Representatives from the liquor store and gas station agreed to a meeting about solutions, according to Clarke.

"Let's get them stable and introduce them to a job," Yancy said. "A lot of them don't want a hand out, they want a hand up."

