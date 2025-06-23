Kansas City, Missouri, leaders demand end to crime at East 35th Street, Prospect Avenue

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

Kansas City, Missouri, community members and city officials gathered at East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue to address ongoing crime concerns and demanding accountability from local business owners who, nearby residents say, are allowing criminal activity on their properties.

"We need help around here," said Pat Clarke, a community activist.

The community is calling for the shutdown of area businesses due to violent crime that has plagued the intersection.

Kansas City, Missouri, leaders demand end to crime at East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue

"There are far too many liquor stores in our community," said James Tindall, Sr., Urban Summit of Kansas City president.

City leaders acknowledged the community's concerns during the press conference.

"This community deserves to be safe," said Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson, who lives in the area, shared her personal connection to the violence.

"I live here. The homicide that killed one, injured four others last weekend, I heard those gunshots from my bedroom," she said. "These tears are not a sign of weakness; they are a sign of frustration."

Johnson described the problems outside one business in the neighborhood.

City leaders discuss efforts to address the recent rise in violence

"What I call 'Club 35th and Prospect' right here outside of Big D's Liquor; grown men sitting on milk cartons gambling, smoking, doing drugs in the open air," Johnson said.

She promised to continue prosecuting drug distribution and possession cases in the corridor.

Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a stern warning to business owners in the area.

"Accountability also goes to businesses," Lucas said. "Businesses that allow loitering every night in their area, businesses that allow crime to be repeated again and again, businesses that allow drug sales on their property, businesses that know what's going on when they just look outside, and businesses that consistently throw their hands up and say, 'Well, that's not our responsibility.'"

Lucas made it clear that businesses harboring criminal activity face closure.

"If we need to, we will shut you down," he said.

He said that public safety takes priority over upcoming events.

"Y'all ask me all the time how we're getting ready for the World Cup. Forget about the World Cup, I'm worried about tomorrow. I'll make sure we are safe on Prospect today, tomorrow and every day," Lucas said.

Johnson reinforced the message to business owners.

"But you got to play ball with us because if you don't, we're going to run up the score, and I can promise you that. We're not taking this anymore," Johnson said.

Following the press conference, the crowd confronted a local gas station owner, who initially spoke through protective glass.

"There's drug dealing around, we call the police, we a lot of time talk to them. Everyone has guns there, so we cannot go outside and talk to anybody because everybody has a gun, so we are scared to," the gas station owner said.

After some convincing and police involvement, the owner came outside to speak with the community, potentially finding some common ground.

"What can I do? I invest money, too," he said. "I cannot fight anybody and cannot take my gun outside and do anything."

Both stores at East 35th and Prospect Avenue stated they are looking to hire security companies to prevent further violence or illegal activity.

"I will work with you; I will pay my part," the gas station owner said.

Lucas outlined the next steps, which include watching businesses closely and taking enforcement action when necessary.

"The task force has already talked to the people," he said. "Anytime you talk to a business owner, they have certain rights. We go through a process. The way we look at it is to look at all of the criminal violations, ordinance violations in the list of the area. After we do that, we say that you're going to be basically under closer observation from us, then we go through the steps to try to make sure they get shut down."

