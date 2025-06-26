KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

The mayor of De Soto gave his inaugural State of the City address Thursday, noting significant changes with Panasonic Energy's presence in the town.

Mayor Rick Walker started with a prepared speech highlighting the city's focus on development projects, economic growth, and community improvements this past year.

De Soto mayor gives State of the City address: "We’re building for the future"

During his address, the mayor mentioned current infrastructure projects, including upgrades to the water treatment facility, streets, and sidewalks.

"While we’re building for the future, people are paying attention," Mayor Walker said during his speech. "De Soto is becoming a city to watch, but the real story is what’s happening on the ground, in our neighborhoods, in our streets."

The city has also been able to expand resources for public safety, including the current construction of a new fire station, additional firefighters, and an aerial fire truck.

KSHB 41

According to the mayor, De Soto has doubled its previous police coverage, with around-the-clock patrols and an assigned deputy to the city.

A few dozen people, including city officials, the Johnson County Sheriff's office, and Panasonic Energy, came for the mayor's presentation.

Sally Vandenhull was a part of the crowd.

She's owned property in De Soto for six years, but just started living in the city full-time within the past several months.

"It is still a very good place to live, but we are very close to becoming suburb, all the way from I-35 to De Soto, with no break in the action," she said. "I just don’t want to be like every other town around here. I want to maintain our character."

KSHB 41

Vandenhull was surprised to hear the dollar investment from Panasonic into city projects.

Most of the improvements happening in the city are a direct result of De Soto's community benefits agreement with Panasonic Energy.

"All that interruption of life from the initial [Panasonic] announcement and construction push are starting to roll off," Mayor Walker said. "I think De Soto is starting to roll back to be what De Soto is used to."

There was a big emphasis on how the city was able reduce the property tax burden on residents because of increased revenue from the city's sales tax.

The city was able to lower the mill levy by 6.02 mills, resulting in an average savings of $180 in city property taxes.

That's just the beginning of Mayor Walker's plans for tax relief.

Mayor Walker said: "I’m hopeful there will be a time we won’t have a city mill levy, that we don’t have to charge people to provide city services, that we’re going to be able to provide these world-class city services without the need for the property tax burden on our citizens.”

