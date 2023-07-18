Future of Mission Gateway uncertain again as city terminates developer's contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The future of Mission Gateway is uncertain again after the Mission City Council voted Monday to terminate an agreement it had with the developer of the project.

Aryeh Realty, the developer leading the project, failed to pay the city $448,000 in real estate taxes and other special assessments.

At a special meeting Monday, called by Mission Mayor Sollie Flora, the council unanimously voted to terminate the contract nearly seven months after city leaders approved it.

Last week, Mission's legal council received word Aryeh Realty, which is based out of New York, did not intend to pay the taxes.

Aryeh's proposal would've been completed in two phases.

Going 360: Mission Gateway development project

The first phase of the project would've consisted of 49,752 square feet of small-shop commercial or restaurant uses.

There also would've been 90,000 square feet of entertainment space, 373 apartment units and surface parking and parking garage.

Under phase two, a 202-room hotel and 100,000 square feet of office or a medical facility would be built.

After 17 years, the project construction never moved forward.

“Mission deserves better,” Mission Councilwoman Hillary Parker-Thomas said at the meeting Monday. ”I’m still hopeful to see a development on site.”

Foreclosure negotiations with the terminated developer could take up to a year and a half to resolve.

“Despite Mission's herculean efforts, we can’t do it alone," said Mayor Flora. “You can’t completely control the actions or inaction of others.”

The city welcomes a separate developer to pick up the already-approved project then.

