City leaders sign off on latest proposal for Mission Gateway project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mission City Council signed off on the latest proposal for the Mission Gateway along Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Boulevard on Wednesday.

Last June, Aryeh Realty LLC, the developers behind the project, met with the Mission Planning Commission to present the project.

The proposal replaces a different one from 2019, and cuts back on retail components and will add more residential and office space.

Aryeh will complete the project in two phases.

In phase one, 49,752 square feet of small-shop commercial or restaurant uses will be built.

There will also be 90,000 square feet of entertainment space, 373 apartment units and surface parking and parking garage.

Under phase two, a 202-room hotel and 100,000 square feet of office or a medical facility will be built.

Once the developer is issued a bond, construction must begin within four months.

It takes about three to six months for a bond to be issued.

—