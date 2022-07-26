Mission Planning Commission hears latest proposal for Mission Gateway project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The effort to redevelop the Mission Gateway site near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Boulevard is again showing signs of life.

Developers behind the effort met with the Mission Planning Commission Monday night to outline the latest proposal that scales back retail components and ramps residential and office space offerings.

The biggest proposed change from the previous proposal, which was abandoned several years ago, calls for increasing the number of residential units from 168 to 373. The new proposal reduces the amount of retail square footage from 195,000 square feet to 140,000. The number of hotel rooms, 202, and number of parking spots, 1,457, will remain the same. The new proposal increases the amount of square footage for office/medical uses from 75,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet.

The new proposal divides the project into two phases. The first phase would focus on the scaled back retail space and the expanded residential footprint. The second phase would include the hotel and medical office space components.

The developer, Aryeh Realty LLC, estimates the new project will cost $268 million. The project also hopes to use tax increment financing to the tune of $64 million.

The proposal will eventually require approval from the Mission City Council, which could come as soon as this fall.

Efforts to redevelop the site, which used to be the home of the Mission Mall, have been ongoing dating back to January 2006.

