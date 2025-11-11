Mission Gateway site moves closer to potential development through foreclosure trial

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

A foreclosure trial that started Monday could finally bring movement to the long-stagnant Mission Gateway site, offering hope for future development of the prime Johnson County location.

The site of the former Mission Mall has sat mostly empty since 2006, becoming a source of frustration for Mission residents who have watched multiple development plans fail over the years.

"It's been an empty lot in a prime location for a long, long time," said Jamie Dierking, who lives in Mission.

In 2023, the mortgage lender, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, filed for foreclosure against Aryeh Realty, which defaulted on its $26 million project loan.

For residents like Heather Coelho, who has worked in Mission for years, the development has been a long time coming.

"I think we've wanted it to be redeveloped for so long because it's just ugly and it looks terrible," Coelho said.

The trial is a potential turning point for the site that has become a frequent topic of conversation among both residents and city officials. A city spokesperson said several outcomes could result from the lawsuit, and they remain hopeful it represents a step toward finding the right development that aligns with the city's vision.

However, residents are approaching the news with cautious optimism.

"It's encouraging, but you know, take it with a grain of salt," Dierking said.

When asked about her biggest concern moving forward, Coelho was direct.

"Just it getting done," she said.

Despite years of disappointment, residents haven't lost sight of their hopes for the space.

"I loved Mission Center Mall, even seeing something like that go back in," Dierking said.

While the site's future remains unclear, most residents agree they're hopeful for any kind of change that would transform the empty lot into something beneficial for their community.

