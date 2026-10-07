KCKPD investigating fatal hit-and-run after bicyclist dies in crash

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has shared with us that a fatal hit-and-run took place in the 2200 block of Metropolitan Avenue on Tuesday night.



Around 10:11 p.m., police responded to the area following reports of a bicyclist "laying on the roadway."

KCKPD found a man deceased at the scene, and determined that he was hit by a vehicle that left the area.

At this time, police have not taken any suspects into custody as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).