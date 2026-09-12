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Parkville has become the newest city to suspend its Flock camera program, putting the system on hold while officials review concerns over how it operates and who has access to the data it collects.

The city's system consists of eight cameras throughout Parkville.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 A Flock camera in Parkville, Missouri.

The decision comes amid weeks of growing controversy in the Kansas City area, and a broader nationwide "DeFlock" movement that has sparked protests and, in some cases, vandalism of the cameras.

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In a press release Friday, the city of Parkville said it has not determined that its system has been misused, but the community's concerns deserve review.

"The city has confidence in the Parkville Police Department and its use of technology in support of public safety," this city said in its press release Friday. "At the same time, the city must be confident that any system it uses provides appropriate transparency, accountability and safeguards for data generated by Parkville’s cameras."

Parkville residents react to suspension of Flock camera program

Residents in Parkville have mixed feelings about the decision.

Seth Barnes said the privacy concerns are real.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Seth Barnes, a Parkville, Missouri, resident.

"It is very intrusive in a lot of ways,” Barnes said. “I think that we need privacy in this society to have freedom… I’m OK with them cutting them down.”

Barnes said the argument in favor of the license plate readers centers on public safety, but he is not convinced.

Carol Regan said she sees value in the technology when it is used appropriately, but shares concerns about misuse.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Carol Regan, a Parkville, Missouri, resident.

"I have mixed feelings. I feel like there are some good aspects to it — if they're looking for somebody specific, they have the ability to track someone down," Regan said. "If they're (not) being used for the right purpose and watching people into privacy areas, then I don't believe in it."

During the suspension, the cameras will not collect new images or license plate data.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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